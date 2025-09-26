Corporate ownership of single-family homes in Mecklenburg County jumps 65% since 2019

CHARLOTTE — A new study conducted by the University of North Carolina Charlotte found corporate landlords now own about 20,000 single-family homes in Mecklenburg County.

This is a 65% jump in market share since 2019, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Big names like Innovation Homes and Tricon Residential are leading the pack, with nearly 1 in 4 homes being rentals.

Most of those properties are in historically low-income areas, which raises concerns about affordability, maintenance, and homeownership access.

According to the Observer, the trend is growing, and so is scrutiny from both researchers and regulators.

