CLT gets $28 million in grants for improvements amid regional growth

CHARLOTTE — Millions of dollars for key upgrades will soon be on the way at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

With CLT being a major hub for air travel, the airport is getting a big federal investment as demand for travel continues to grow.

On Tuesday, Rep. Tim Moore of North Carolina District 14 and several local leaders toured the airport to see how it’s going to use $28 million in new federal funding.

Airport leaders told Channel 9’s Miana Massey that the money will help pay for upgrades to the main atrium, Concourse D, and HVAC systems across the airport.

Charlotte Douglas was selected for the highly competitive grant after billions of dollars in requests were submitted nationwide.

Moore says the funding comes as the Charlotte area continues to see rapid growth.

“We are one of the fastest growing regions in the country right now and this airport is only going to see its capacity grow and the need for more here, the long-term vision for this airport is incredible, not only servicing this region but also growing as a hub for American [Airlines],” Moore said.

A start date for the work hasn’t been set, but once it does, the upgrades will take about 18 months to complete.

Local leaders say they’re also continuing to push for future federal investments to help keep up with increased demand.

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