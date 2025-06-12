Local

CMPD: 1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CMPD: 1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A person has died following a crash in southeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monroe Road near Glendora Drive.

ALSO READ: 12-year-old killed in northwest Charlotte crash, CMPD says

According to MEDIC, two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person was also treated for minor injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later announced that one person had died in connection with this crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read