CMPD: 1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A person has died following a crash in southeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monroe Road near Glendora Drive.
According to MEDIC, two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person was also treated for minor injuries.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later announced that one person had died in connection with this crash.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
©2025 Cox Media Group