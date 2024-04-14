CMPD animal shelter adopts out 40 dogs to make way for kennel renovations

CHARLOTTE — The community came together to get dogs from the shelter so kennel renovations could be finished, said officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control.

Friday was the deadline to clear out 47 kennels.

A large group of people turned out to offer homes for more than 40 dogs, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

There were still six dogs that remained and they were moved to other recently renovated kennels, shelter officials said.

Renovations started nearly five years ago.

There have been 100 kennels that have been upgraded in the past month alone.

