CMPD animal shelter needs dogs fostered during renovations

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control needs help fostering dogs ahead of a looming deadline.

This week, more kennels could be renovated at the west Charlotte shelter, leaving many dogs needing a safe place to stay.

“We’re going to have to transition 46 dogs into 36 kennels -- hmm, the math isn’t right on that,” said Melissa Knicely with CMPD Animal Care & Control. “Right? That means we got 10 over.”

Knicely said if more people don’t foster, staff may have to resort to euthanization. Of course she hopes it doesn’t come to that.

