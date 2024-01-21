CMPD arrests man in connection with deadly Kannapolis shooting

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department say they have arrested a man they believe is connected to a homicide that happened earlier in the month.

The department says on Jan. 7, around 2 a.m., police went to S&M E-Juice on South Cannon Boulevard and found two people shot.

MEDIC took both victims to the hospital where 23-year-old Shovontae Shikim Byers, passed away from his injuries.

After their investigation, detectives got warrants for Mark Marion Herron, 34, for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Mark Marion Herron

On Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) found and arrested Herron at a hotel in Charlotte.

Herron was taken to Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department.

