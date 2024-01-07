Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting at S&M E-Juice on South Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis, police say.

It happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. Two people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. 23-year-old Shovontae Shikim Byers, of Kannapolis, died from his injuries.

The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to make any arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 704-920-4000.

