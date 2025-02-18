CMPD: Civilian Crash Unit responds to hundreds of collisions since launch

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Civilian Crash Investigation Unit has responded to more than 1,200 of minor crashes since launching in December, police said.

Officers said the unit was set up to help them prioritize calls and reduce wait times for minor crashes.

With flashing yellow lights, but no sirens, a certified civilian crash investigator shows up to assist in certain non-injury crashes.

“These are minor accidents with no injuries, such as parking lot crashes or fender benders,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Bryley told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz last December.

The civilian investigators use a mix of hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Investigators like Jermaine Parker, who was a 911 telecommunicator for CMPD before taking the job, are now spread out around the divisions in the city and waiting for the call. There are 15 investigators in total, and they’re each earning about $54,000 per year.

The investigators won’t be armed, but they’ll have a body camera that will record every response.

It’s important to note that they can’t write tickets or determine who is at fault. They speak with those at the scene and write a crash report for your insurance company.

