CMPD conducts death investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation in south Charlotte.

Police said Sunday it happened in the 5500 block of Werburgh Street near Park Road at Tyvola Road.

The homicide unit were also called to the scene as part of the department’s protocol.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not release any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

CMPD: Death investigation underway in south Charlotte

