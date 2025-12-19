CMPD delivering Christmas to kids, despite fewer donations

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of kids around Charlotte could wake up on Christmas Day without a toy under the tree, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working hard to give kids a Christmas they may not otherwise get.

The CMPD Explorers Christmas Program delivers tons of toys for children whose families are grateful, and CMPD spoke with Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz about what’s still needed.

“This is great what they’re doing, bringing me all these toys for the girls,” said Mary Gary.

All of the toys are donated or bought with donated funds. Their warehouse was packed last year with bikes galore, along with bags and tables full of different toys.

“We are about $30,000 short,” said CMPD Officer Jasmine Nivens.

Nivens said this year, collecting donations has been a struggle as they try to give gifts to a thousand more children than they did last year.

“[We take] any kind of toy, no matter how expensive of inexpensive,” Nivens said.

This operation is in its 51st year, giving CMPD a chance to connect with the community it serves. The children who are recipients are often referred to the program by officers out at various scenes.

“When we’re able to come back to your house on a happier note, that fills us with joy,” Nivens said.

And for the kids’ parents or guardians, the impact is overwhelming.

“You can see the sigh of relief on some of their faces, where they know Christmas wasn’t cancelled,” Nivens said.

If you want to help, stop by any CMPD or Charlotte Fire Department station and look for the donation boxes. You can also donate toys online by clicking on this Amazon link.

If you want to make a monetary donation, click this link.

