CMPD, Highway Patrol seize $1.5M in cars during illegal street racing crackdown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — On Friday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a joint operation to combat illegal street racing, resulting in the seizure of five vehicles valued at over $1.5 million.

The operation involved over 40 law enforcement personnel from multiple CMPD units, who identified several vehicles violating the North Carolina street racing statute.

Among the seized vehicles were high-end models including a 2023 Lamborghini Huracan and a 2023 Audi R8, with three of the vehicles connected to national street racing groups.

The seized vehicles also included a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan, a 2021 Ford Mustang, and a 2017 BMW 340XI.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the street racing activities: Thomas Esposito, 33, Kassey Howeth, 44, and Kathrina Kava, 35.

In addition to the vehicle seizures, two additional citations were issued during the operation.

