CMPD: Impaired, speeding driver slams into another car, killing 2 people

CHARLOTTE — Police believe a driver was impaired when he slammed into another car, killing the two people inside it.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Sugar Creek Road, where they found a Hyundai Sonata and a Toyota Camry.

Investigators believe the driver of the Sonata was speeding along Harris Boulevard when he hit the Camry as it was making a left. The impact of the crash sent both cars over a curb and into a grassy area off the road.

The Camry driver, 47-year-old Aneesah Akbar, and the passenger, 74-year-old Darlene Akbar, were both hospitalized. They died from their injuries.

The driver of the Sonata, 25-year-old De’Ontrey Taylor, was also taken to the hospital but his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Officers screened Taylor and found him to be impaired. When he was discharged from the hospital, he was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle, reckless driving, and no operator’s license.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

