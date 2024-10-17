SUV drives onto sidewalks, in wrong direction through north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s helicopter was overhead someone driving erratically through Charlotte Thursday morning.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom first spotted the white SUV in west Charlotte around 10:30 a.m. We captured video of the driver going up onto a sidewalk, swerving onto the opposite side of the road, and making several sudden U-turns.

The car made it into north Charlotte, where it made more U-turns and was speeding past drivers along Graham Street, Tryon Street, and on smaller neighborhood roads.

The car stopped around 10:50 a.m. on Rosetree Court in the Hidden Valley neighborhood near Tom Hunter Park. It was quickly surrounded by CMPD patrol cars.

Just before 11:15 a.m.. Chopper 9 Skyzoom recorded video of CMPD officers pulling someone out of another white car and taking them into custody.

It’s not clear why police were monitoring the driver. Channel 9 is reaching out to CMPD for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

