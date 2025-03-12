CMPD: Innocent bystander shot during illegal street takeovers last weekend

CHARLOTTE — An innocent bystander was shot during one of many illegal street takeovers in Charlotte last weekend, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the takeovers involved around 400 vehicles, multiple fires, fireworks, and dangerous stunts in public roadways and parking areas.

Charlotte police said 100 cars participated in the first illegal gathering on March 7.

The following day, attendees from an event at the Rockingham Dragway traveled back to Charlotte to gather again. Overnight on March 8, CMPD said the group started fires, shot off fireworks, lit flares, and performed stunts around the fires across the metro.

While officers were breaking up a group in the 8100 block of University City Boulevard, the participants regrouped further down Neal Road.

During that takeover, police said multiple shots were fired and an innocent bystander was struck in the hip. CMPD has not released any more details about that person’s condition.

Over the course of the weekend, police said they made two arrests, issued 18 citations, seized five vehicles, and recovered one stolen vehicle.

Cortavian Winston, 21, was charged with participating in a street takeover, flee to elude and resist/delay/obstruct. Ki’Juan Thompson, 23, was charged with participating in a street takeover, flee to elude, resist/delay/obstruct and hit-and-run.

The takeovers happened at several locations across Charlotte including:

9500 block of South Boulevard

Wilkinson Boulevard/Sam Wilson Road

2500 block of Sardis Road North

Kenilworth Avenue/I-277

4900 block of Gibbon Road

8100 block of University City Boulevard

University City Boulevard/Neal Road

Charlotte police said the incidents underscore their ongoing efforts to take action against illegal street takeovers and ensure public safety across the metro.

