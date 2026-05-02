Statesville biker killed in crash with speeding car

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man was killed in a Statesville crash Friday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene at Whites Farm Road near Ingram Road around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a 2013 Ford Edge was traveling south when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2025 Kawasaki Motorcycle head on.

The driver of the Kawasaki was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The man was identified as 57-year-old Michael Alan Gandy.

The Ford was driven by a 17-year-old boy who was not injured in the crash, officials said.

Investigators said they believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash, but determined impairment was not.

Officials said that. after consulting with the Iredell District Attorney, charges are pending for the 17-year-old.

©2026 Cox Media Group