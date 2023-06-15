CMPD searches for suspect after deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for the shooter in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon northwest Charlotte.

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed around 2 p.m. in a parking lot along Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, near Bellhaven Boulevard and Brookshire Boulevard, police said.

Someone called 911 to report a shooting at the Rozelle Crossing shopping center, CMPD said.

Don Watkins saw two men argue before hearing gunshots.

“Innocent people could’ve gotten hurt,” Watkins said. “Anyone could’ve gotten hurt. I was in the parking lot when they got to shooting. I had to drive wildly getting out of here.”

CMPD said officers found evidence in other parts of the city and believe it’s connected to this shooting.

CMPD has not rereleased the identity of the homicide victim.

There have not been any arrests in the case.

