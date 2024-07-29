CMPD investigates homicide in south Charlotte neighborhood

One person was killed in a south Charlotte neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Shadow Elm Drive, inside the Arbor Village Apartment Homes community.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Channel 9 crews saw several police cars and crime scene investigators in the neighborhood around 3 a.m.

CMPD did not immediately say how the person was killed or if there was a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

