CMPD investigates officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in west Charlotte on Monday afternoon, police said.

#Breaking: CMPD says there's been an officer involved shooting along Steele Creek Road.



They are asking everyone to avoid that area.



Channel 9 is working on getting details now. No word on injuries/conditions. — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) July 1, 2024

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Steele Creek Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The area is right near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

It’s not clear who fired the shots or if an officer or civilian was hurt.

Channel 9 expects to learn more shortly.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police respond to double shooting in Gaston County)

Police respond to double shooting in Gaston County

©2024 Cox Media Group