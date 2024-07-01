Local

CMPD investigates officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in west Charlotte on Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Steele Creek Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The area is right near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

It’s not clear who fired the shots or if an officer or civilian was hurt.

Channel 9 expects to learn more shortly.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

