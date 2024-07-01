Local

1 hurt in South End shooting, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

South Mint Street shooting Police are investigating after one person was shot early Monday morning in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after one person was shot early Monday morning in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Mint Street and West Summit Avenue.

ALSO READ: Sunday morning shooting sends one to the hospital in uptown Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Channel 9 is asking police if they have any suspects and if they can share what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police respond to double shooting in Gaston County)

Police respond to double shooting in Gaston County

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read