CMPD investigates stabbing in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in north Charlotte early Saturday.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Patricia Ann Lane, which is near West Sugar Creek Road.

A Channel 9 photojournalist at the scene saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers collecting evidence from the street.

MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD hasn’t released additional details yet. It’s not clear if they’re looking for a suspect in the stabbing.

We’ll update this article when police release more details on the stabbing.

©2026 Cox Media Group