CMPD investigates stabbing in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in north Charlotte early Saturday.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on Patricia Ann Lane, which is near West Sugar Creek Road.
A Channel 9 photojournalist at the scene saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers collecting evidence from the street.
MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CMPD hasn’t released additional details yet. It’s not clear if they’re looking for a suspect in the stabbing.
We’ll update this article when police release more details on the stabbing.
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