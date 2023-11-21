CMPD investigating armed robbery at Foot Locker in SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Foot Locker in SouthPark Mall Monday evening.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of Sharon Road.

A Foot Locker employee told police that a man entered the store and stole two pairs of shoes valued at less than $1,000.

The employee said the suspect threatened them with a firearm.

CMPD has not announced a suspect in this case.

