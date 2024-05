CHARLOTTE — Another win for northerners in North Carolina.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Tim Hortons is eyeing an entrance into the Tarheel State.

The chain loved by Canadians is looking to expand throughout the United States rapidly.

The company plans to have 1,000 American locations by 2028.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte-area businesses, restaurants raise money for fallen officers’ families)

Charlotte-area businesses, restaurants raise money for fallen officers’ families

















©2024 Cox Media Group