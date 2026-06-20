CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.

Police say the investigation is taking place Friday night along Scaleybark Road at an apartment complex.

CMPD Major Brad Koch said officers responded to the scene around 9:15 p.m. after getting calls about a fight. They pronounced a female dead at the scene shortly after arriving inside an apartment.

A Channel 9 crew was at the scene and could see officers going inside and out of the complex.

We are working to learn more.

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