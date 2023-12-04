CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed in east Charlotte on Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. on the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

Officials have not released the shooter’s identity or what led up to the incident.

It is unknown if the shooter will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

