1 killed in overnight north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte overnight, CMPD confirmed.
Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane.
When they arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot.
The name of the victim has not been released yet.
CMPD has not said whether a suspect has been identified.
Channel 9 is asking what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
