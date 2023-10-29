1 killed in overnight north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte overnight, CMPD confirmed.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane.

When they arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

CMPD has not said whether a suspect has been identified.

Channel 9 is asking what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: 1 killed, 1 hurt after being hit by tractor-trailer in northwest Charlotte, police say)

1 killed, 1 hurt after being hit by tractor-trailer in northwest Charlotte, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group