CMPD looks for missing 78-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 78-year-old James Garrett, who was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday walking away from his home on Zion Court in south Charlotte.

Garrett is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and may become lost or confused.

The man is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue pullover.

Anyone with information on Garrett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

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