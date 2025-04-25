CMPD: Man arrested for south Charlotte indecent exposure incident

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred earlier this month.

It happened along the Charlotte Rail Trail on April 7.

A video about this incident went viral on TikTok.

An investigation revealed 47-year-old Santiago Garcia Herrera as the suspect in this case.

On April 24, Herrera turned himself in to law enforcement. He is being held at Mecklenburg County jail.

