‘Be very aware’: Woman warns fellow runners after indecent exposure incident at Uptown park

CHARLOTTE — A woman is issuing a warning to other runners after she said she witnessed a man expose himself in Fourth Ward Park.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said the incident occurred Sunday morning.

“He was running around naked, so I saw his entire body, which was very shocking and very disturbing,” she explained. “It was very shocking to see this happen. On a Sunday morning in such a family-friendly neighborhood.”

She said she called the police, which led to Brandon Braxton being charged with indecent exposure.

“We didn’t know if he was dangerous; we didn’t know what he was capable of, so it made us very nervous,” the woman continued.

Luckily, she wasn’t in the park alone.

“I was in a group of a few women, actually, and I was very fortunate to be in that situation. But try not to travel alone whenever you can,” she said.

She also offered a piece of advice to fellow runners.

“Be very aware of what’s going on around you. Don’t wear headphones. Make sure that you know the route that you’re going on,” she elaborated.

She also said if you’re going for a walk or a run, let your loved ones know where you are and constantly be aware of your surroundings.

