CMPD monitoring synagogues and mosques amidst conflict in Israel

CHARLOTTE — Police officers will be proactively patrolling places of worship and monitoring any threats against communities impacted by the ongoing violence in Israel, CMPD announced Sunday morning.

There aren’t any credible threats to any locations or people in Charlotte, but CMPD said it is a precautionary measure.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is personally impacted by this ongoing international situation,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “CMPD is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens within our community, and

we will not tolerate any criminal threats or actions against these communities.”

CMPD said patrols at synagogue and mosques will collaborate on any safety concerns.

