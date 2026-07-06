CMPD mourns loss of K-9 Ghost, a fearless crime-fighting partner

CHARLOTTE — A retired K-9 with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department passed away after six years of dedicated service to the community. K-9 Ghost spent his retirement living with his handler, Officer Lopez and his family.

CMPD said that Ghost faithfully served alongside his handler, Officer Lopez, forming an outstanding team dedicated to protecting others and keeping Charlotte safe every day.

The department described Ghost as an exceptional dog, known for his unwavering determination, fearless work ethic and remarkable ability to track and apprehend suspects. Criminals feared his relentless pursuit.

After retiring from service, Ghost experienced a well-earned retirement for several wonderful years CMPD said. He lived at home with Officer Lopez and his family, surrounded by those who loved him.

Ghost leaves behind a lasting legacy of service, courage and loyalty, CMPD said. His contributions to the department and the community will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.

“Rest easy, Ghost. Thank you for your service!” CMPD posted on social media.

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