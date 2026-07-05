Hendrick Automotive adds Ferrari, Bentley and more luxury car brands to Charlotte portfolio

CHARLOTTE — Hendrick Automotive Group has acquired Foreign Car Italia’s eight luxury import auto franchises in Charlotte and Greensboro, the Charlotte Business Journal has learned.

The companies confirmed the sale July 1. Hickory-based Paramount Automotive Group sold Hendrick two dealership and franchise clusters: Foreign Cars Italia Charlotte and Foreign Cars Greensboro.

Foreign Cars Italia Charlotte, located on Tyvola Road at Interstate 77, includes Ferrari of Charlotte in one building and, next door, a second building housing Alfa Romeo of Charlotte, Aston Martin Charlotte, Bentley Charlotte and Maserati of Charlotte.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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