CMPD nabs 4 suspects connected with stolen vehicle

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department used resources on the ground and in the air to catch four suspects Tuesday after they jumped from a stolen car and ran into the woods.

The hunt for the perpetrators, which started at about 3 p.m., triggered a lockdown at David Cox Elementary in north Charlotte.

The situation was resolved in less than one hour.

Firearms were also seized.

CMPD’s Crime Gun Suppression Team, Aviation Unit (Snoopy), and K-9 Unit were utilized in the suspects’ apprehension.

