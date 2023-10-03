CMPD nabs 4 suspects connected with stolen vehicle

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department used resources on the ground and in the air to catch four suspects Tuesday after they jumped from a stolen car and ran into the woods.
The hunt for the perpetrators, which started at about 3 p.m., triggered a lockdown at David Cox Elementary in north Charlotte.
The situation was resolved in less than one hour.
Firearms were also seized.
CMPD’s Crime Gun Suppression Team, Aviation Unit (Snoopy), and K-9 Unit were utilized in the suspects’ apprehension.
VIDEO: ATM stolen from sandwich shop of slain business owner Scott Brooks
©2023 Cox Media Group