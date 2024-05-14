CMPD officer who shot, killed armed man won’t face charges

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer who shot and killed a man armed with a gun last year will not face charges.

The district attorney made the announcement on Tuesday.

Officer Braylin Brown shot Nickolas Lopez three times after responding to a shots fired call on Oct. 4, 2023 on Frazier Avenue in west Charlotte.

The investigation found Lopez pointed his gun at the officer and was trying to evade arrest. Brown told him to “drop it” multiple times.

Brown said when Lopez pulled the gun, he had nowhere to take cover. He said he thought Lopez was going to kill him.

The entire incident happened over a period of 16 seconds, the body camera video shows.

The DA ruled Officer Brown was acting in self-defense when he shot Lopez and his office will not pursue charges.

