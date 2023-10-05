Officer involved in shooting outside of Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday night just outside of Uptown in west Charlotte, the department announced.
It happened at about 9:40 p.m. at West Trade Street and Frazier Avenue.
The shooting stemmed from a shots-fired call.
No further information has been released.
One person was taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
