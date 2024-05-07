CMPD shares video of suspect accused of killing flea market vendor

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared surveillance video Tuesday of the suspect accused of killing a flea market vendor over the weekend.

First responders were called to Midnight Rodeo on Albemarle Road at about 6 p.m. Sunday. There, they found 51-year-old Shane Powell had been shot and killed.

In a video shared Tuesday, CMPD confirmed Powell’s identity and said he was a vendor at the flea market.

Detectives also shared surveillance video and asked for help finding the suspect shown in the video.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

