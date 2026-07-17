CMPD takes recruiting efforts directly into the community

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is stepping up its recruitment efforts with year-round outreach at malls, colleges and community events as it works to fill four academy classes each year and attract the next generation of officers.

Latasha Johnson was at SouthPark Mall and said she was interested.

“I just wanted to try CMPD,” Johnson said. “I have my degree in criminal justice, and I worked previously for corrections.”

She added, “I like helping people.”

CMPD Capt. Richard Nelson was at the recruiting table.

“We get a really good turnout, and a good bit of these folks who come out are applying,” Nelson said.

CMPD’s recruitment team goes to shopping centers, community colleges and universities, career fairs, and other events.

In 2025, CMPD heard from about 5,500 interested people.

That led to nearly 1,400 applications to become officers, and that constant flow is trending higher this year.

CMPD has upped its benefits, too. Starting pay for an officer is more than $65,000, who can get 20 to 30 vacation days per year. There is a $7,500 hiring bonus, as well as other benefits.

Class 206 started a few weeks ago.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz was there and followed what recruits go through to become police officers. Tune into Eyewitness News for future reports from Class 206 over the next six months.

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