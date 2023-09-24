CMS asks for historically high bond aimed at fixing local schools for future generations

CHARLOTTE — Voters in Mecklenburg County are facing a big decision regarding school funding.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District is asking for more funding than any other school system for improvements and construction: $2.5 billion.

Supporters of the bond say this will result in change lasting for generations for CMS students. But there are also hesitations that this amount may be too much for local taxpayers to handle.

“With the growth of Charlotte, Mecklenburg right now, new people coming in every day, every week, we have got to do better,” former CMS Board of Education Chairwoman Mary McCray said.

