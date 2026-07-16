Men sentenced for Christmas Day murder

CHARLOTTE — Two men are heading to prison for the death of a 19-year-old on Christmas 2024 in south Charlotte.

Kennedi Jones was found inside her crashed car off Shamrock Drive in 2024.

She died at the hospital

Zion Jennings pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation. He’ll spend up to 16 years behind bars.

Dreshon Moreno pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He’ll spend 2-4 years in prison.

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