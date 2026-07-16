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Men sentenced for Christmas Day murder

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Prison cell
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two men are heading to prison for the death of a 19-year-old on Christmas 2024 in south Charlotte.

Kennedi Jones was found inside her crashed car off Shamrock Drive in 2024.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in killing of woman found in car down an embankment

She died at the hospital

Zion Jennings pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation. He’ll spend up to 16 years behind bars.

Dreshon Moreno pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He’ll spend 2-4 years in prison.

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