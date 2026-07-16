Man arrested in Pageland for violating sex offender registration laws

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Fernando Hernandez Rocha, 58, was arrested in Chesterfield County and charged with failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff’s office said. This arrest follows an investigation that confirmed he had been residing in Pageland under an alias, in violation of South Carolina law.

Fernando Hernandez Rocha

The investigation began after authorities received information that Rocha was living in Chesterfield County without complying with South Carolina”s sex offender registration requirements. He was identified as the same individual previously convicted of two counts of child molestation in Georgia and deported from the United States, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Rocha had been living at a home off Cotton Patch Lane in Pageland under the alias Gregorio Hernandez Zuniga. Through investigative efforts, fingerprint comparisons and intelligence conducted with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, law enforcement confirmed that Rocha and Zuniga are the same individual. Rocha was convicted in May 1998 in DeKalb County, Georgia, on two counts of child molestation, the sheriff said.

Following those convictions, he was deported from the United States in 1999.

Investigators believe he later reentered the country and, after some time, established residence in Chesterfield County without complying with South Carolina”s sex offender registration requirements.

Rocha also has an outstanding probation violation warrant from DeKalb County related to his 1998 convictions.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chesterfield County Detention Center, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on him.

Rocha remains in custody pending a bond hearing.

Sheriff Cambo Streater of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office commented on the collaborative effort in the case.

“This case demonstrates the importance of partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” Streater said. “Our department remains committed to ensuring those who fail to comply with South Carolina’s sex offender registration laws are identified and held accountable.”

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office extended thanks to the Chesterfield County Crime Suppression Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their assistance throughout this investigation.

This investigation remains ongoing. Additional state or federal charges may be forthcoming.

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