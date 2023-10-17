CMS cosmetology program aims to prepare students for post-graduate careers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg school has a full-service salon where students can practice for a post-graduate career in cosmetology.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the beauty services sector is projected to grow 8 percent through 2032.

West Charlotte High School’s cosmetology program allows upperclassmen to earn the required hours for a license.

It’s part of a larger movement in CMS to prepare students to go into the workforce upon graduation.

“They can expect to be trained how to be..... to live, and to make a living at an early age,” said Deborah Ayres, an instructor in the program.

Students in the cosmetology program can use the lab to practice cutting, styling and coloring hair, painting nails, and other cosmetological practices.

