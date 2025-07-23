CMS faces funding cut as federal review halts $12.5M

CHARLOTTE — With school a month away, leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are putting in a temporary plan as they wait on federal funding.

On Wednesday, district leaders said currently $12.5 million in federal money is on hold.

So the schools will be spending less money on things deemed not a priority.

“We are going to do what it takes, what we need to do, to ensure our students have that experience in the classroom, to continue to also support our teachers, our principals, and our leaders,” said a member of the district.

For now, the district said it plans to cut external contracts, supplies, and open positions. They said they will also use leftover money from last year.

VIDEO: CMS faces $100M funding cut as federal COVID stimulus expires

CMS faces $100M funding cut as federal COVID stimulus expires

©2025 Cox Media Group