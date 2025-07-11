Millions in federal funds for CMS halted, pending review

CHARLOTTE — More than $12 million in federal funds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are at risk, according to a release from CMS Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Education is withholding these funds pending a federal review of how they are spent, as part of a nationwide halt affecting billions of dollars in education grants.

CMS confirmed the impact of the funding freeze, stating that the district faces two options: understaff classroom support positions or incur $1 million in monthly debt.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is urging the Department of Education to reverse its decision, highlighting the severe consequences for students and educators.

The funds were part of a Continuing Resolution signed by President Trump, which maintained federal education funding at previous levels. They were to be distributed by July 1.

Without access to these critical funds, CMS says its ability to support its 141,000 students is significantly restricted.

