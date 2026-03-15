CMS Pre-K workers to be reassigned as enrollment declines

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is merging two administrative departments and moving 23 central office facilitators into classroom roles to streamline district operations, officials said.

The reorganization, planned for the 2026-2027 school year, targets the central office to increase efficiency and direct support for students.

The district is combining its Learning & Teaching and School Performance teams into a single aligned support structure. This change is intended to “right-size” central office staff to match current needs and reduce duplicative work across the administration, CMS leaders said.

The newly merged department will consist of instructional specialists, directors and assistant superintendents. These staff members are tasked with supporting schools based on specific grade levels, categorized into PK-5, middle school and high school groupings. District officials said the goal of this structure is to provide more focused support to the students, teachers and principals they serve.

In preparation for the 2026-2027 school year, 23 Pre-K central office facilitators will be moved into classroom positions to provide direct student support. This transition is intended to give Pre-K students and teachers access to the same consistent support model currently used in other elementary schools throughout the district.

While the district is making staffing adjustments to align with student enrollment, officials said they will continue to prioritize competitive compensation for educators as they have in recent years.

The transition of the 23 Pre-K facilitators to classroom roles is scheduled to take place for the 2026-2027 school year.

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