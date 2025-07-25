CMS receives $12.5 million in federal K-12 grants

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will receive $12.5 million as part of nearly $8 billion in federal K-12 grants, according to an official notification received today.

The funding is part of a larger federal initiative to support K-12 education across the United States.

CMS officials expressed cautious optimism about the new resources and are awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Education on how the funds should be utilized.

The announcement of federal funding comes as CMS gears up for what it hopes will be its best school year yet, emphasizing the endless possibilities that start with CMS.

