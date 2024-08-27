Code Orange Air Quality forecasted for ozone in several local counties

CHARLOTTE — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued Tuesday for several local counties.

Those counties are Mecklenburg, Rowan, Cabarrus, Catawba, Lincoln, Gaston, and Iredell Counties.

State forecasters say North Carolina will have an area of high pressure on Tuesday hovering over the state. In combination with sun, dry air, warmer afternoon temperatures, and lingering wildfire smoke, the conditions have caused officials to increase the ozone forecast to Code Orange.

Code Orange means the air is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children, active people, older adults, and those with heart or lung disease (like asthma) should limit any prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

The Action Day is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

