Cold weather means NC ski resorts can finally open for the season

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Now that the weather has gotten colder, North Carolina ski resorts have started making snow.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Avery County on Monday, where he found out some of those resorts are hoping to open this week.

At Sugar Mountain, the hope is the resort can open as early as Tuesday. With temperatures expected to stay below freezing for the next 48 hours, crews had snow guns running on Monday.

Faherty learned the phones have been ringing for the last couple of weeks with people asking about when Sugar Mountain would open. Warm, dry weather in November kept them from being able to make snow prior to Thanksgiving.

The resorts have a huge impact on the economy in western North Carolina. When they’re fully up and running, they each employ hundreds of workers, and that doesn’t include the impact on area hotels and restaurants.

“Once we’re in full operation, we have 500 employees,” said Sugar Mountain vice president Kim Jochl. “But the entire state of North Carolina the economic impact on the state with all six ski areas is pretty hefty.”

Appalachian Ski Mountain will open on Thursday, followed by Beech Mountain on Saturday, Faherty learned.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Mother Nature prevents ski slopes from opening)

Mother Nature prevents ski slopes from opening





©2023 Cox Media Group