CHARLOTTE — Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle is headed to the Queen City later this year, promoter Live Nation announced on Tuesday.

Chappelle will bring his “It’s a Celebration” tour to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Oct. 26.

The tour will also stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Oct. 25.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

