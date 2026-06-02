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Commissioners poised to approve $2.6B budget with new wage hike

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting held on Nov. 8, 2023.
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to approve their annual budget tonight, a spending plan that does not include a property‑tax increase despite slower revenue growth compared to previous years.

ALSO READ: No tax increase in ‘Magic Mike’ Bryant’s Mecklenburg County budget

County Manager Mike Bryant’s proposed $2.6 billion budget fully funds Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools and raises the county’s minimum wage to $25 an hour.

Because MEDIC is not covered under that wage increase, the county is setting aside $2.3 million in a restricted contingency fund to boost pay for MEDIC employees.

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