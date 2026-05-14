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Property taxes remain steady in Mecklenburg County’s proposed 2027 budget

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

Mecklenburg County manager Mike Bryant is not proposing a property tax increase.

The county is unveiling the proposed 2027 budget.

Bryant managed to shift funding around and reduce expenses to prevent taxes from going up despite county dollars growing at a slower rate than in years past.

His budget also fully funds Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Watch Channel 9’s government reporter Joe Bruno at 5 p.m. for a full report on the budget.

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