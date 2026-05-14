Property taxes remain steady in Mecklenburg County’s proposed 2027 budget

Mecklenburg County manager Mike Bryant is not proposing a property tax increase.

The county is unveiling the proposed 2027 budget.

Bryant managed to shift funding around and reduce expenses to prevent taxes from going up despite county dollars growing at a slower rate than in years past.

His budget also fully funds Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Watch Channel 9’s government reporter Joe Bruno at 5 p.m. for a full report on the budget.

Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant has had his hands in every budget since 2003. He says this one is his best one yet.



Despite lots of headwinds, Mike Bryant is proposing a $2.6 billion budget that does not include a property tax increase.



It fully funds CMS and increases… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 14, 2026

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