Community gathers to celebrate Latina culture, businesses during slow month

CHARLOTTE — Chicas Market CLT, the first marketplace in Charlotte dedicated to Latina-owned businesses, hosted a community celebration on Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. at Spark Centro.

This event aimed to uplift Latina entrepreneurship and support local businesses affected by recent Customs and Border Protection operations. January typically marks a period of slow business momentum, making community support vital for vendors, organizers said.

The celebration featured more than 35 vendors with a diverse array of artisanal goods, Latin cuisine options, and cultural activities. The event included food trucks, music performances, a bouncy house for kids, and various opportunities to engage with the local Latina culture.

Chicas Market CLT was founded in 2025 by community organizer Norma Zuniga.

The event was free to enter with free parking available.

